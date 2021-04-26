Minereum Hits One Day Volume of $58,296.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Minereum has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $58,296.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00064766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00019668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00060915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.74 or 0.00744790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00094065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.88 or 0.07627299 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,918,333 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

