MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Cap Reaches $494,576.21

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $494,576.21 and approximately $4.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,284.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.40 or 0.04658777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.13 or 0.00454403 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $826.84 or 0.01551749 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.08 or 0.00698292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.04 or 0.00497400 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00059245 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.13 or 0.00416880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004287 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

