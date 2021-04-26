Minto Apartment Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$30.93 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

