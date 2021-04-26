Mirrored iShares Silver Trust 1-Day Volume Hits $152,804.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for about $25.01 or 0.00046412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $34.03 million and $152,804.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00061953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.66 or 0.00285142 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.74 or 0.00988597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.65 or 0.00723071 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00025251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,253.68 or 1.00677726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,360,526 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

