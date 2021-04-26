Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.38 or 0.00015653 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $455,278.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00061369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00284326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $533.34 or 0.00996085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.88 or 0.00728161 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,615.25 or 1.00134453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,545,869 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

