Mirrored Tesla Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.07 Million (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $37.07 million and $5,208.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for approximately $739.54 or 0.01375481 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00061053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.00279254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $542.35 or 0.01008711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.41 or 0.00729844 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00025766 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,837.22 or 1.00132026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 50,125 coins. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

