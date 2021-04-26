Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Reaches $42.68 on Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $30.80 million and $442,658.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $42.68 or 0.00080134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00060360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.46 or 0.00280604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $535.56 or 0.01005498 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00025402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.28 or 0.00697061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,400.12 or 1.00257406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 721,606 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

