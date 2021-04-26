Mist Price Tops $0.0672 (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Mist coin can now be bought for $0.0672 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Mist has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $742,063.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mist has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00065625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00061078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.54 or 0.00744721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00094620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.37 or 0.07886765 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.