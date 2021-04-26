Mithril (MITH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $134.20 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $99.74 million and approximately $134.20 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0997 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.71 or 0.00403633 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001838 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004796 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 126.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.