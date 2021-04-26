Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,212,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,518,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

AMZN stock opened at $3,340.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,172.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,194.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

