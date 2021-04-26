Mixin Market Capitalization Achieves $423.63 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Mixin has a market cap of $423.63 million and $166,425.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin coin can currently be purchased for about $771.11 or 0.01436059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mixin Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,377 coins. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

