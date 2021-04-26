MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.66-$3.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.76 million.

Shares of MKSI traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.52. The stock had a trading volume of 476,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $90.11 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.39.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.10.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.