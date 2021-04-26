Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) One Day Volume Hits $324,330.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $324,330.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001190 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00035233 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001122 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002217 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 4,378,128 coins and its circulating supply is 3,878,128 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

