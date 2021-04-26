Moderna (MRNA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2021 – Moderna had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $234.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $208.00.

4/20/2021 – Moderna was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine was granted EUA in December 2020 by the FDA followed by similar approvals in several countries. The company expects $18 billion in vaccine sales in 2021. It is also developing several promising mRNA-based pipeline candidates, targeting a wide range of indications. These candidates also attract partnerships with big pharma companies, thus generating funds through upfront and milestone payments, and reducing research and marketing costs. Shares of the company have significantly outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the early to mid-stage nature of its pipeline runs a high degree of risk. Any development setbacks would be a major disappointment for the company. Earnings estimates have increased ahead of Q1 results. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

4/18/2021 – Moderna had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

4/16/2021 – Moderna had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/15/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $208.00 to $234.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Moderna had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Moderna had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $107.00 to $182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Moderna had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $201.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Brookline Capital Management from $180.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $107.00 to $182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Moderna had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Moderna had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $201.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Brookline Capital Management from $180.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $169.00 to $178.00.

2/25/2021 – Moderna had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $201.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

MRNA stock traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,183,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,741,721. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.97.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $1,913,719.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,473,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,597,631. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,695,366 shares of company stock worth $830,862,088 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

