ModiHost Market Cap Achieves $202,980.58 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $202,980.58 and $47,641.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ModiHost has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00064650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00060742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.96 or 0.00744857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00093822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.19 or 0.07583781 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.