Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.06.

NYSE:MHK traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.26 and a 200-day moving average of $150.49. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $206.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

