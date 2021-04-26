Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Trading Down 0.7%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.88. 11,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 4,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLLCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Molecular Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.