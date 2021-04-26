Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Raised to $49.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TAP. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,973. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

