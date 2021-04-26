Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.33. 29,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,973. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

