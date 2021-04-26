MonaCoin Hits Market Cap of $160.72 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00004580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $160.72 million and $18.41 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,387.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,469.78 or 0.04626177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.42 or 0.00454075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $827.92 or 0.01550780 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $394.14 or 0.00738262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.05 or 0.00487098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00059852 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.82 or 0.00413621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004304 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

