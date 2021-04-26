Monavale (MONA) Price Hits $999.10 on Exchanges

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Monavale has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for $999.10 or 0.01880231 BTC on popular exchanges. Monavale has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $98,434.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.81 or 0.00451302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002561 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 7,840 coins and its circulating supply is 6,729 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

