Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,716,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,828 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $100,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $59.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

