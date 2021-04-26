MonetaryUnit Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $21,979.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003079 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00013181 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.57 or 0.00367527 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 117.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 220,398,973 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

