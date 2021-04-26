Monetha (MTH) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.33 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. Monetha has a market capitalization of $17.33 million and $978,370.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha coin can now be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00065761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $403.38 or 0.00755267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00095286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.04 or 0.07639176 BTC.

Monetha is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

