Moneynet Price Up 34.3% Over Last Week (MNC)

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 114.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Moneynet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moneynet has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. Moneynet has a total market cap of $535,528.89 and approximately $5.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.77 or 0.00452503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000591 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002564 BTC.

About Moneynet

Moneynet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,662,307,217 coins. Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moneynet’s official website is moneynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Moneynet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneynet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

