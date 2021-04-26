MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 1,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.79, for a total transaction of $300,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,286.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.85, for a total transaction of $303,850.00.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $14.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $321.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,435. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.61 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

