Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 18.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 17,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $327.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.07. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $329.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

