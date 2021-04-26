Moonshot Market Cap Reaches $17,025.41 (MOONSHOT)

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded up 60.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Moonshot has traded 229.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonshot coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonshot has a total market cap of $17,025.41 and $4.22 million worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonshot alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00060917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00279062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $533.88 or 0.01011773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.14 or 0.00718525 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00024875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,754.58 or 0.99976818 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Moonshot

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot

Moonshot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonshot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonshot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonshot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonshot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.