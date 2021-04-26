MoonSwap Price Tops $1.13 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002087 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $20.56 million and approximately $95,914.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.49 or 0.00450994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002556 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 18,266,798 coins and its circulating supply is 18,246,297 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

