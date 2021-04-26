Morgan Stanley Acquires 233,594 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 576.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.83% of OneWater Marine worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $44.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $671.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,725.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,110,956.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

