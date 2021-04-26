Morgan Stanley Acquires 33,550 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Ameresco worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Ameresco by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $172,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,842,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,630,989.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 582,302 shares of company stock worth $25,736,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $50.30 on Monday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

