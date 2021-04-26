Morgan Stanley Acquires 35,672 Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.09% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNSR. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SNSR opened at $34.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.47. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64.

