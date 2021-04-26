Morgan Stanley Acquires 469,346 Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 194.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

UVXY stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $52.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.