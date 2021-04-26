Morgan Stanley Acquires 57,262 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,627 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Performance Food Group worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,602.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 256,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 241,148 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,174 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 182,221 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $56.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.65. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

