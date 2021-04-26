Morgan Stanley Boosts Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $76.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $74.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.12. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $42.74 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.85) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $16,028,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.1% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 88.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,510,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

