Morgan Stanley Boosts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.89.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $232.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.93. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 255.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $235.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IQVIA by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 461,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,534,000 after acquiring an additional 181,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,287,000 after acquiring an additional 352,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

