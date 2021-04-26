Morgan Stanley Boosts Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $58.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.95% from the stock’s current price.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.37.

LVS stock opened at $59.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $42.43 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,977 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $109,827,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $81,973,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

