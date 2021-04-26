Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 166.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 194,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.91.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

