Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of AMC Networks worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMCX opened at $52.54 on Monday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,824. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMCX shares. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

