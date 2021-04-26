Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of AMC Networks worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AMCX opened at $52.54 on Monday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,824. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on AMCX shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.
AMC Networks Company Profile
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
