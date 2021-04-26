Morgan Stanley Boosts The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $86.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SCHW. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE SCHW opened at $67.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,642,137 shares of company stock worth $99,013,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.