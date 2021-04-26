Morgan Stanley Buys 136,432 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 401.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,432 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of National Vision worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EYE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,258.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

