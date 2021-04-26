Morgan Stanley Buys 167,047 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 167,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Viper Energy Partners worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,123,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,631,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $2,640,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 266,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 211,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.64.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 430.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

