Morgan Stanley Buys 21,290 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,290 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 58,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of FNDA opened at $52.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.79 and a 52-week high of $53.44.

