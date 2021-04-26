Morgan Stanley Buys 246,086 Shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.51% of Puxin worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEW. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Puxin by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Puxin during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Puxin by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Puxin in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Puxin in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

NEW stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. Puxin Limited has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $332.33 million, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

