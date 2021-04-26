Morgan Stanley Buys 35,672 Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.09% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNSR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 6,604.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $34.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $35.64.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.