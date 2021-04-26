Morgan Stanley Buys 43,897 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,897 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Allison Transmission worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,951,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALSN opened at $43.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

