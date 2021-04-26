Morgan Stanley Cuts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $82.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BMRN. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $79.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.58. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The company had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $90,110.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,795.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,094 shares of company stock worth $4,551,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

