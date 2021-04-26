Morgan Stanley Cuts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $82.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BMRN. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $79.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.58. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $90,110.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,795.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,094 shares of company stock worth $4,551,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
