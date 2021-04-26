Morgan Stanley Cuts bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target to $36.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of BLUE opened at $28.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $72.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,427 shares of company stock worth $89,454. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.