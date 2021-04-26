Morgan Stanley Grows Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BGR opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

